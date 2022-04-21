The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

16-year-old girl shot in Belmont Cragin

She was in good condition, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A teenage girl was shot April 21, 2022, in Belmont Cragin.

Sun-Times file photo

A 16-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Thursday in Belmont Cragin.

About 11:28 a.m., she was in the 2500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when someone fired shots, striking her in the arm, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

