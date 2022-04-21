16-year-old girl shot in Belmont Cragin

A 16-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Thursday in Belmont Cragin.
About 11:28 a.m., she was in the 2500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when someone fired shots, striking her in the arm, Chicago police said.
She was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition, police said.
No arrests have been made.
