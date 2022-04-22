4 people wounded, including 16-year-old girl Thursday in citywide shootings

Four people were wounded — among them a 16-year-old girl — in citywide shootings Thursday.
- About 11:28 a.m., the teen was walking in the 2500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when someone fired shots, striking her in the arm and stomach, Chicago police said. She was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition, police said.
- A man, 22 was walking in the first block of South Laramie Avenue about 2:15 a.m. in someone inside a white sedan opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
- Less than an hour later, another man, 27, was sitting in a parked car in the 4100 block of West Cullerton Street when he was shot in the leg, officials said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
- A woman, 24, was inside a house in the 5900 block of West Fulton Street about 4:30 p.m. when someone she knew fired shots through a door, striking her in the leg, police said. She was taken to Stroger in good condition.
Two people were shot in Chicago Wednesday.
He walked away from a violent life in Chicago and still got shot. But he doesn’t even want to know who pulled the trigger.
Arrests, shootings plunged among those who took part in anti-violence program, even as crime spiked in city, new study finds
The Latest
The show’s rock-concert-adjacent, frenetic, hallucinogenic, sequin tsunami aesthetic is almost impossible to resist.
The Hawks tallied a season-low 16 shots on goal and 13 scoring chances in their 4-1 loss Thursday — although they did dodge an injury scare to Collin Delia.
Estate of slain toddler Sema’j Crosby reaches $6.5M settlement in wrongful-death suit targeting DCFS contractor
The 17-month-old girl was found dead under a couch in her family’s suburban home nearly five years ago.
The hot-hitting Suzuki went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to end his streak of reaching safely in his first 12 games. The Cubs (6-7) lost their third straight game to fall under .500 for the first time this season.