Friday, April 22, 2022
4 people wounded, including 16-year-old girl Thursday in citywide shootings

The teen was wounded in Belmont Cragin.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was fatally shot January 10, 2022 in Gresham.

Four people were wounded in shootings April 21, 2022 in Chicago.

Sun-Times file

Four people were wounded — among them a 16-year-old girl — in citywide shootings Thursday.

  • About 11:28 a.m., the teen was walking in the 2500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when someone fired shots, striking her in the arm and stomach, Chicago police said. She was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition, police said.
  • A man, 22 was walking in the first block of South Laramie Avenue about 2:15 a.m. in someone inside a white sedan opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
  • Less than an hour later, another man, 27, was sitting in a parked car in the 4100 block of West Cullerton Street when he was shot in the leg, officials said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
  • A woman, 24, was inside a house in the 5900 block of West Fulton Street about 4:30 p.m. when someone she knew fired shots through a door, striking her in the leg, police said. She was taken to Stroger in good condition.

Two people were shot in Chicago Wednesday.

