Friday, April 22, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot by police, critically wounded in Pullman

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responding to a report of a man with a gun encountered the man, who pointed his gun in their direction. Officers fired, striking him, police said.

Cindy Hernandez By Cindy Hernandez
   
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was critically wounded by Chicago police officers in a shooting Friday in Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 5:40 p.m., police officers were responding to a call of a man with a gun in the 11200 block of South Langley Avenue, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern. When officers arrived, they encountered the man in the street, and he pointed a gun in their direction. Officers then fired, hitting the man, Ahern said.

It was unclear if more than one officer fired.

The man, whose age wasn’t known, was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Chicago Fire Department. No other details on his injuries were available.

No officers were injured during the incident, Ahern said, adding that two guns and a knife were recovered at the scene.

Contributing: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

