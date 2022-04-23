The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting, teen among 6 others wounded by gunfire Friday in Chicago

A man was critically wounded by Chicago police officers in a shooting Friday in Pullman on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was critically injured in a shooting involving Chicago police officers and a 15-year-old boy was among at least six others wounded by gunfire Friday in Chicago.

  • About 5:40 p.m., police officers were responding to a call of a man with a gun in the 11200 block of South Langley Avenue, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern. When officers arrived, they encountered the man in the street, and he pointed a gun in their direction. Officers then fired, hitting the man, Ahern said. It was unclear if more than one officer fired. The man, whose age wasn’t known, was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Chicago Fire Department. No other details on his injuries were available. No officers were injured during the incident, Ahern said, adding that two guns and a knife were recovered at the scene.
  • A 15-year-old boy was speaking to another male when he opened fire, striking him in the back, just after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of East 78th Street, police said. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.
  • Hours earlier, a woman, 68, was struck in the arm by gunfire in the 4500 block of North Central Park Avenue just before 1 p.m., police said. Paramedics took her to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

At least three others were wounded Friday in citywide shootings.

Four people were wounded — among them a 16-year-old girl — in citywide shootings Thursday.

