Man fatally shot after fight in Bronzeville
A person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after a fight in Bronzeville on the South Side.
About 1 p.m., the male was inside a home in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, when he was shot in the chest after getting into a fight with another male, Chicago police said.
He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.
Police are investigating.
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting, teen among 6 others wounded by gunfire Friday in Chicago
