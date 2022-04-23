The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Teen boy, 16, shot in Little Village

The teen boy was on the sidewalk about 7:25 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 25th Street when someone opened fire.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side

The teen boy was on the sidewalk about 7:25 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 25th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and was taken by a family member to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

