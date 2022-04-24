Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn; Person of interest in custody
Officers responding to the shooting found the man, 26, in the 6200 block of South Francisco Avenue just after 11:30 p.m., police said.
A man was fatally shot Saturday night in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.
Officers responding to the shooting found the man, 26, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 6200 block of South Francisco Avenue just after 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
A person of interest was taken into custody.
The man is the sixth person killed in Chicago Lawn so far this year, according to Sun-Times data. The community had five murders last year in the same period.
The Latest
The teen was found in the rear of a house in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard about 1:10 a.m. with gunshot wounds to both of her legs, police said.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, confronted the gunman regarding a previous incident in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street about 10 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the body, police said.
The teen boy was on the sidewalk about 7:25 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 25th Street when someone opened fire.
Kevin Lankinen was decisively beaten by San Jose’s Kaapo Kahkonen in the goaltending battle Saturday as the Hawks lost 4-1.