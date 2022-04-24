The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn; Person of interest in custody

Officers responding to the shooting found the man, 26, in the 6200 block of South Francisco Avenue just after 11:30 p.m., police said.

By Mohammad Samra
   
Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn; Person of interest in custody
Police_Tape_3__15_.jpg

A man was shot and killed April 23, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot Saturday night in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

Officers responding to the shooting found the man, 26, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 6200 block of South Francisco Avenue just after 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

The man is the sixth person killed in Chicago Lawn so far this year, according to Sun-Times data. The community had five murders last year in the same period.

