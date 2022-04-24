Man shot and killed after argument in West Garfield Park

A man was shot and killed after an argument Sunday morning in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Gary R. Huff, 57, was arguing with someone in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road about 4:45 a.m. when he was shot multiple times throughout the body, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

The shooter entered a car and fled the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

The man is the fifth person killed in West Garfield Park so far this year, according to Sun-Times data. Four people were killed in the community last year in the same period.