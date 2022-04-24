Man shot and killed after argument in West Garfield Park
A man was shot and killed after an argument Sunday morning in West Garfield Park on the West Side.
The man, 57, was arguing with someone in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road about 4:45 a.m. when he was shot multiple times throughout the body, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
Police say the shooter entered a car and fled the scene.
No one was in custody.
The man is the fifth person killed in West Garfield Park so far this year, according to Sun-Times data. Four people were killed in the community last year in the same period.
