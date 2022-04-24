The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Man shot and killed after argument in West Garfield Park

The man, 57, was arguing with someone in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road about 4:45 a.m. when he was shot multiple times throughout the body, police said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot April 24, 2022 on the West Side.

A man was shot and killed after an argument Sunday morning in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, 57, was arguing with someone in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road about 4:45 a.m. when he was shot multiple times throughout the body, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Police say the shooter entered a car and fled the scene.

No one was in custody.

The man is the fifth person killed in West Garfield Park so far this year, according to Sun-Times data. Four people were killed in the community last year in the same period.

