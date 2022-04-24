2 critically wounded in South Austin drive-by

Two people were critically wounded in a drive-by Sunday evening in South Austin on the West Side.

The two were walking on a sidewalk in the 5600 block of West Madison Street about 7:05 p.m. when a car pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A man, 20, was shot in the left arm and taken to West Suburban Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

A second male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in the right arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was also listed in critical condition, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

