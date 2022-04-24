The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

2 critically wounded in South Austin drive-by

The two were walking on a sidewalk in the 5600 block of West Madison Street about 7:05 p.m. when a car pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 critically wounded in South Austin drive-by
A man was shot to death October 24 in West Garfield Park.

Two people were critically wounded in a shooting April 24, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file photo

Two people were critically wounded in a drive-by Sunday evening in South Austin on the West Side.

The two were walking on a sidewalk in the 5600 block of West Madison Street about 7:05 p.m. when a car pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A man, 20, was shot in the left arm and taken to West Suburban Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

A second male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in the right arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was also listed in critical condition, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago sees most violent weekend this year: 32 hurt and 6 killed by gunfire
Man hospitalized after shooting on Eisenhower Expressway
Man shot to death during argument in Grand Crossing
Teamsters boss bragged ‘you can cut my fingers off, I wouldn’t talk’ years before deal with feds
5 people killed, man critically wounded in police-involved shooting, 31 others hurt by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago
Man shot and killed after argument in West Garfield Park
The Latest
A new book details Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s pushback to President Biden’s team nixing her for vice president because she was born in Thailand — to an American father.
Columnists
New book: Sen. Duckworth’s pushback after Biden rejects her for VP, worried about Thailand birth
“I’ve beaten every a—h—- who’s come after me with that,” Duckworth told Biden, recounted in “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 01: Police investigate the scene of a shooting where a 23-year-old woman was shot in the chest and hand and a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg on January 1, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The two were shot just before midnight on December 31, making them the last of more than 4000 people shot in the city in 2016 and ending one of the most violent years in the city in two decades. Police tape marks the scene. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 690392527
Crime
Chicago sees most violent weekend this year: 32 hurt and 6 killed by gunfire
In January, just days after Chicago closed the books on its deadliest year in a quarter-century, Lightfoot declared 2022 a “make-or-break year” for doing just that. This weekend, however, proved to be the year’s first major stumbling block.
By Katie Anthony and Tom Schuba
 
One person was injured in a shooting Feb. 27, 2022, on I-94.
Crime
Man hospitalized after shooting on Eisenhower Expressway
Troopers responded to the shooting about 3:25 a.m. and found the man with injuries not considered life threatening, Illinois state police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Blackhawks look upset on the bench.
Blackhawks
End of season can’t come soon enough for miserable Blackhawks
The Hawks, losers of 12 of their last 14, have only three games left. “This is just draining right now,” interim coach Derek King said.
By Ben Pope
 
Wide receiver Kevin White, who was Ryan Pace’s first draft pick as Bears’ general manager in 2015, played just 14 games in four seasons with the Bears because of multiple injuries.
Bears
As a rookie GM, Ryan Poles doesn’t have a hard act to follow in draft
The Bears’ new general manager doesn’t have a first-round pick — and maybe it’s just as well. Previous rookie personnel bosses struck out on their first pick and had better luck later in the draft — acquiring Olin Kreutz, Alex Brown, Alshon Jeffery and Eddie Goldman.
By Mark Potash
 