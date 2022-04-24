2 critically wounded in South Austin drive-by
The two were walking on a sidewalk in the 5600 block of West Madison Street about 7:05 p.m. when a car pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire, police said.
Two people were critically wounded in a drive-by Sunday evening in South Austin on the West Side.
The two were walking on a sidewalk in the 5600 block of West Madison Street about 7:05 p.m. when a car pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
A man, 20, was shot in the left arm and taken to West Suburban Hospital in critical condition, officials said.
A second male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in the right arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was also listed in critical condition, police said.
Area detectives were investigating.
5 people killed, man critically wounded in police-involved shooting, 31 others hurt by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago
The Latest
“I’ve beaten every a—h—- who’s come after me with that,” Duckworth told Biden, recounted in “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future.”
In January, just days after Chicago closed the books on its deadliest year in a quarter-century, Lightfoot declared 2022 a “make-or-break year” for doing just that. This weekend, however, proved to be the year’s first major stumbling block.
Troopers responded to the shooting about 3:25 a.m. and found the man with injuries not considered life threatening, Illinois state police said.
The Hawks, losers of 12 of their last 14, have only three games left. “This is just draining right now,” interim coach Derek King said.
The Bears’ new general manager doesn’t have a first-round pick — and maybe it’s just as well. Previous rookie personnel bosses struck out on their first pick and had better luck later in the draft — acquiring Olin Kreutz, Alex Brown, Alshon Jeffery and Eddie Goldman.