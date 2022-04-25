Man fatally shot during car chase in Little Village

A man was shot was and killed during a car chase Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Elijah Gallardo, a passenger, was shot in his head around 4 a.m. when someone in a pursuing black car opened fire in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road.

Another passenger in Gallardo’s car flagged down officers, who saw Gallardo, 21, had a gunshot to his head, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead at 7 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Police reported no arrests.

