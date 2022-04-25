Man fatally shot during car chase in Little Village
Elijah Gallardo, 21, was shot in his head early Sunday when someone in a pursuing black car opened fire in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road, authorities said.
A man was shot was and killed during a car chase Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
Elijah Gallardo, a passenger, was shot in his head around 4 a.m. when someone in a pursuing black car opened fire in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road.
Another passenger in Gallardo’s car flagged down officers, who saw Gallardo, 21, had a gunshot to his head, police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead at 7 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Police reported no arrests.
Chatham SWAT response ends after no gunman found — hours after SWAT responds to Northwestern Memorial for phone threat
6 people killed, man critically wounded in police-involved shooting, 37 others hurt in weekend shootings in Chicago
The Latest
While it’s not unusual for federal prosecutors to ask for a tough prison sentence that would send a message to corrupt politicians at large, Assistant U.S. Attorney James Durkin has argued that the judge had to send a message to Presta, specifically.
Davenport, a fourth-round pick in 2017, started four games for the Colts last season.
Here is a final look back at the Class of 2022 and where they rank as college prospects.
The Dolphins’ center fielder committed to Arizona, but he might be drafted.
In January, just days after Chicago closed the books on its deadliest year in a quarter-century, Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared 2022 a “make-or-break year” for tamping down surging violent crime. This weekend, however, proved to be the year’s first major stumbling block.