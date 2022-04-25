The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 25, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot during car chase in Little Village

Elijah Gallardo, 21, was shot in his head early Sunday when someone in a pursuing black car opened fire in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road, authorities said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot during car chase in Little Village
Five people were injured in a crash Apr. 14, 2022, on the Dan Ryan.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot was and killed during a car chase Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Elijah Gallardo, a passenger, was shot in his head around 4 a.m. when someone in a pursuing black car opened fire in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road.

Another passenger in Gallardo’s car flagged down officers, who saw Gallardo, 21, had a gunshot to his head, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead at 7 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Police reported no arrests.

Next Up In Crime
Former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta set to be sentenced in bribery case Monday
Chicago sees most violent weekend this year: 37 hurt and 7 killed by gunfire
Chatham SWAT response ends after no gunman found — hours after SWAT responds to Northwestern Memorial for phone threat
6 people killed, man critically wounded in police-involved shooting, 37 others hurt in weekend shootings in Chicago
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Portage Park
Northwestern Memorial Hospital no longer on lockdown after SWAT respond to phone threat
The Latest
Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta speaks at a village board meeting in the southwest suburb on Oct. 7, 2021.
Crime
Former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta set to be sentenced in bribery case Monday
While it’s not unusual for federal prosecutors to ask for a tough prison sentence that would send a message to corrupt politicians at large, Assistant U.S. Attorney James Durkin has argued that the judge had to send a message to Presta, specifically.
By Jon Seidel
 
The Bears signed veteran offensive tackle Julien Davenport on Monday.
Bears
Bears sign OT Julien Davenport to 1-year contract
Davenport, a fourth-round pick in 2017, started four games for the Colts last season.
By Jason Lieser
 
Young’s Xavier Amos (5) dunks the ball against Kenwood.
High School Basketball
Ranking the top prospects in the Class of 2022
Here is a final look back at the Class of 2022 and where they rank as college prospects.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Young’s Brendan Summerhill (3) during the game against Lakeview on Wednesday.
High School Baseball
Young’s Brendan Summerhill may face big decision
The Dolphins’ center fielder committed to Arizona, but he might be drafted.
By Mike Clark
 
CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 01: Police investigate the scene of a shooting where a 23-year-old woman was shot in the chest and hand and a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg on January 1, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The two were shot just before midnight on December 31, making them the last of more than 4000 people shot in the city in 2016 and ending one of the most violent years in the city in two decades. Police tape marks the scene. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 690392527
Crime
Chicago sees most violent weekend this year: 37 hurt and 7 killed by gunfire
In January, just days after Chicago closed the books on its deadliest year in a quarter-century, Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared 2022 a “make-or-break year” for tamping down surging violent crime. This weekend, however, proved to be the year’s first major stumbling block.
By Katie Anthony and Tom Schuba
 