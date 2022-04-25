Two men shot during fight in Edgewater

Two men were shot during a fight in the Edgewater neighborhood Sunday evening.

Three men were fighting on a sidewalk in the 6000 block of North Winthrop when one of them opened fire around 11 p.m., Chicago police said.

One man, 45, was shot in his chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

A second man, 34, was struck in his leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Police reported no arrests.

