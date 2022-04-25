Man killed in Austin drive-by shooting

A man was shot to death during drive-by Monday morning in Austin on the West Side.

About 11:30 a.m., the 24-year-old man was in the 4900 block of West Walton Street when a white SUV drove by and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

