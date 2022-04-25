The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
News Metro/State Crime

Police chase stolen CFD ambulance 80 miles downstate and arrest driver

A person entered the ambulance as it sat empty, parked on the street outside a fire station in Chinatown Monday afternoon.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Police chase stolen CFD ambulance 80 miles downstate and arrest driver
Someone stole an ambulance April 25, 2022, near the South Loop.

Someone stole an ambulance April 25, 2022, near the South Loop.

Sun-Times file photo

A man stole a Chicago Fire Department ambulance Monday afternoon in Chinatown and led police on an 80-mile chase downstate before he was arrested, police said.

He entered the ambulance as it sat empty, parked on the street outside a fire station in the 200 block of West Cermak Road around 4:40 p.m., Chicago police said.

Officers pursued the ambulance down Interstate 55 as the driver sped away in excess of 70 mph. About two hours later, a tire on the ambulance blew out and the driver tried to run away at IL-17, near downstate Dwight, but was arrested after a short foot chase.

The arrest was captured by a CBS Chicago news helicopter.

No charges have been announced.

In a statement, the Chicago Fire Department said it was thankful for the police agencies that helped “secure the ambulance and get the young man the help he needs without serious injury to himself or members of the public.”

CFD said it started an internal investigation and will take steps to prevent similar ambulance thefts in the future. CFD did not say if the ambulance was left running or unlocked.

In October, a woman stole a CFD ambulance from a Humboldt Park Health hospital and struck a bicyclist and a car.

In August 2020, a woman stole a private ambulance left unlocked and running outside a South Loop nursing home. She was arrested 45 minutes later in Lake View.

In June that year, a man stole an ambulance in the Austin neighborhood while CFD paramedics loaded a patient into the back. He was arrested a block away.

Next Up In News
Weary of the world facing so many disasters? United Nations says it will only get worse
Biden pardons Chicagoan Abraham Bolden, first Black Secret Service agent on White House detail
Climate change: Can pricing carbon help ease greenhouse gas emissions?
Cases of antisemitic hate reach historic levels across U.S., Illinois, new report finds
2 killed, 4 wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago
77-year-old man hurt in Fuller Park shooting
The Latest
A car lies flipped over after a tornado March 22 in Arabi, Louisiana, that struck a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years earlier.
Nation/World
Weary of the world facing so many disasters? United Nations says it will only get worse
A U.N. report says disasters, from climate change to COVID-19, are on the rise and are going to get worse.
By Seth Borenstein | AP
 
Abraham Bolden at his South Side home in 2016.
Washington
Biden pardons Chicagoan Abraham Bolden, first Black Secret Service agent on White House detail
Bolden “has steadfastly maintained his innocence, arguing that he was targeted for prosecution in retaliation for exposing unprofessional and racist behavior within the U.S. Secret Service,” the White House said.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Emissions rise from the smokestacks at the Jeffrey Energy Center coal power plant near Emmett, Kansas.
Environment
Climate change: Can pricing carbon help ease greenhouse gas emissions?
Dozens of nations, including the United States, and many local governments are putting a price tag on these emissions that cause more floods, droughts and other destructive events.
By Matthew Brown | AP
 
Tsion Epley with her first wild turkey.
Outdoors
Hunter’s first wild turkey helps her follow the family tradition in outdoor accomplishments
Tsion Epley earned Turkey of the Week for her first turkey to follow in the footsteps of her older brothers in outdoor accomplishments.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Transplanted teen makes no friends in new location
Parents consider moving back to old city temporarily so he can finish school there and reconnect with his buddies.
By Abigail Van Buren
 