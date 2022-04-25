The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
1 in custody after ambulance stolen in Chinatown

The ambulance was parked on the street about 4:40 p.m. in the 200 block of West Cermak Road when someone got inside and drove off, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Someone stole an ambulance April 25, 2022, near the South Loop.

Sun-Times file photo

One person was taken into custody after an ambulance was stolen Monday near Chinatown.

The ambulance was parked on the street about 4:40 p.m. in the 200 block of West Cermak Road when someone got inside and drove off, Chicago police said.

About two hours later, the ambulance stopped on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 217 and one person has been taken into custody, according to Illinois State Police.

The northbound and southbound lanes of I-55 were shut down near milepost 217, state police said.

