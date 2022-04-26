2 killed, 4 wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago

Two people were killed, and four others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.



About 11:50 a.m., a man was killed by two gunmen who got out of a dark-colored sedan and opened fire in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park, Chicago police said. The man, 32, was hit several times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A man was killed in a drive-by in Austin on the West Side. The 24-year-old man was in the 4900 block of West Walton Street around 11:30 a.m. when a white SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was struck several times and pronounced dead at the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, A 77-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Fuller Park on the South Side. The man was driving in the 300 block of West Garfield Boulevard about 7 p.m. when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was struck in the shoulder and drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

Three others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Six people were killed, and thirty-six others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.

