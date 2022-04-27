The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Crime News Chicago

3 shot Tuesday in Chicago

A 38-year-old woman was shot in Englewood.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.

Sun-Times file

Three people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.

A 38-year-old woman was shot in Englewood on the South Side. About 3:05 p.m., she was in the 6400 block of South Justine Street, when she got into an argument with a man who pulled out a gun and shot her in the leg, Chicago police said.

Two others were wounded in shootings.

Two people were killed, and four others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.

