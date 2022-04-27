3 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Three people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.
A 38-year-old woman was shot in Englewood on the South Side. About 3:05 p.m., she was in the 6400 block of South Justine Street, when she got into an argument with a man who pulled out a gun and shot her in the leg, Chicago police said.
Two others were wounded in shootings.
Two people were killed, and four others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.
The Latest
How did things ever get so dumb? Behind-the-scenes Paramount+ series degrades its story with clumsy parallels and over-the-top scenes.
Dolores Harrison had last been seen Tuesday in the 300 block of West Surf Street, police said.
The White Sox fell to 6-10 after a 6-0 loss to the Royals.
Parental knowledge and expertise are lifelong keepsakes that guide and soothe in challenging times. No one knows this better that local restaurateurs. Let’s support them.
Stroman looked more in sync Tuesday after battling mechanical issues in his last two starts.