3 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Three people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.

A 38-year-old woman was shot in Englewood on the South Side. About 3:05 p.m., she was in the 6400 block of South Justine Street, when she got into an argument with a man who pulled out a gun and shot her in the leg, Chicago police said.

Two others were wounded in shootings.

Two people were killed, and four others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.

