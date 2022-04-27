Teen boy killed in West Garfield Park shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting early Wednesday in West Garfield Park.
Jayquan Sanders was shot in his head by someone in a passing white van around 4:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.
He was brought to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police
There was no one in custody.
