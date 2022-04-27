The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Marmion Academy monk charged with sexually abusing former student

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Marmion Academy in Aurora.

A monk at Marmion Academy in Aurora has been charged with sexually abusing a former student, according to police.

Joseph J. Charron, 66, faces eight counts of sex abuse and assault for having nonconsensual sexual contact with the student before and after his graduation, Aurora police said.

Charron, a teacher at the school also known as “Brother Andre,” turned himself into police Wednesday morning, police said.

Police began investigating Charron after the former student told police about the alleged incidents in September 2021.

When Marmion Academy learned about the allegations, it placed Charron on administrative leave and barred him from the campus and other ministerial functions, police said.

Marmion Academy and Marmion Abbey cooperated with the investigation and are conducting their own internal investigation into Charron’s conduct, police said.

Marmion Academydid not immediately reply to a request for comment.

