Thursday, April 28, 2022
Woman seriously wounded in Englewood shooting

She was standing with a friend in the 6300 block of South Laflin Avenue when a gunman came up and opened fire Thursday morning, police say.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was shot and seriously wounded in an alley Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

She was standing with a friend in the 6300 block of South Laflin Avenue when a gunman came up and opened fire around 6:10 a.m., Chicago police said.

The woman, 30, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her chest, police said.

The gunman ran away and was not in custody.

