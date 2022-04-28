Woman seriously wounded in Englewood shooting

A woman was shot and seriously wounded in an alley Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.
She was standing with a friend in the 6300 block of South Laflin Avenue when a gunman came up and opened fire around 6:10 a.m., Chicago police said.
The woman, 30, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her chest, police said.
The gunman ran away and was not in custody.
