The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Crime News Chicago

UPS driver charged with stealing $187,000 in Louis Vuitton packages

Video surveillance shows the driver taking packages from the South Loop UPS warehouse and then dropping them off at his South Side home, police say.

David Struett By David Struett
   
SHARE UPS driver charged with stealing $187,000 in Louis Vuitton packages
Earns_UPS_Newm.jpg

AP file photo

A UPS driver has been charged with stealing $187,000 worth of high-end retail packages from his route and dropping them off at his South Side home, according to Chicago police.

Pedro Caudillo, 26, stole packages of Louis Vuitton merchandise over a two-week period in April, according to a police report.

Video surveillance allegedly shows him taking the packages from the South Loop UPS warehouse. Caudillo would then drop off the packages at his home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to the police report.

The police department’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force began surveilling Caudillo on Wednesday and saw him steal three packages worth $35,000 before his route, police said. Officers then allegedly saw him drop them off at his home.

He was arrested after completing his route and consented to a search of his home, police said. Officers found the stolen boxes and other bags of Louis Vuitton merchandise worth $100,000, police said.

He was charged with felony theft over $100,000.

Next Up In Crime
68 bullets fired in Near North shootout, but man accused of taking part only faces misdemeanor after prosecutors reject felony charges
Girl, 16, charged in four Chicago carjackings, stealing car with child in back seat
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of woman at Brickyard Mall parking lot
Woman seriously wounded in Englewood shooting
12 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago
Woman ran over, killed husband after she drove on Dan Ryan as he clung to roof: prosecutors
The Latest
David B. Milano and his sister, Delores Milano, pictured together before he left the South Side to fight in the Korean War.
Chicago
South Side soldier, missing since 1950, finally comes home
The remains of David B. Milano will be buried Friday in Utah, where much of his family now lives.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A person was struck and killed by a train April 28, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago
High school student fatally struck by Amtrak train on NW Side
Amtrak Hiawatha line train 332 struck the person Thursday just south of the Healy stop near Fullerton Avenue and Pulaski Road,
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Maria Delgado, 47, who graduates from Wright College on Sunday, May 1, 2022 — 28 years after she started attending classes.
Columnists
A Wright College degree decades in the making: ‘I don’t give up’
City College students average three years to complete a 2-year associate degree program. Maria Delgado took 28.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Big_Ten_Media_Days_Football.jpg
Sports Media
Fox retains Big Ten’s primary TV package; details, other partners still in works
We’re about a month to six weeks away from the Big Ten finalizing its next media-rights deal, which will take effect in the fall of 2023.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Meg and Joe Piercy, stars of the new Chicago-based HGTV home rehab show “Renovation Goldmine.”
Movies and TV
Logan Square furniture shop owners to take center stage in new HGTV home rehab show
The show, “Renovation Goldmine,” debuts Saturday and features Meg and Joe Piercy, owners of MegMade in Logan Square.
By Mitch Dudek
 