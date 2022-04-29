The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Teen shot while trying to rob man, 60, in Chicago Lawn: police

The teen and two other people came up to the victim at 66th and Mozart streets and placed a gun to the man’s back Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Teen shot while trying to rob man, 60, in Chicago Lawn: police
A Chicago Police Department shoulder patch.

Sun-Times file

A teenage boy was shot and critically wounded while trying to rob a 60-year-old man Thursday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, authorities said.

The teen and two other people came up to the victim at 66th and Mozart streets and placed a gun to the man’s back at 3:50 p.m., Chicago police said.

Someone opened fire and struck the teen in the back of the head and armpit, police said.

The boy, around 16 years old, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

CBS Chicago reported that the target of the robbery was a retired Cook County sheriff’s deputy who opened fire and struck the boy.

Chicago police spokespeople could not clarify Friday morning if the teen was shot by an accomplice or the robbery victim.

Police responded and arrested the two other alleged robbers. No charges have been filed.

Next Up In Crime
9 wounded Thursday in citywide shootings
Man charged with fatally shooting woman during domestic incident in Brickyard Mall parking lot
Aide to Ald. Gardiner tried to sell machine gun while on city time, authorities say — but he claims it was an antique that didn’t work
Cicero man charged in pair of shootings that left 3 dead
Authorities ID woman shot dead at Brickyard Mall parking lot; suspect arrested
Off-duty Chicago police officer gets in shootout with catalytic converter thief in Norwood Park: police
The Latest
Joey Bissing’s boat was recently wrapped and truly represents for bass fishing at the University of Tennessee. Provided photo
Sports
Joey Bissing’s path from high school football to HS bass fishing to college bass fishing, and beyond
Joey Bissing has had a journey from a football injury to high school bass fishing to college fishing on the way to a life in fishing.
By Dale Bowman
 
Metra ridership is slowly increasing after a major decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Transportation
Metra BNSF train fatally strikes pedestrian at Naperville station
Inbound train no. 1214 struck the person around 6 a.m. in the western suburb, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: We can buy in-laws’ house at low price, but there’s a catch
The sellers love the broken-down home as it is and forbid any renovations.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Police_Tape_1__25_.jpg
News
Human remains found by workers in Pullman: police
The remains were found by workers in the 9900 block of South Harper Avenue Thursday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Samuel Nichols Jr. with one of his seascapes.
Obituaries
Samuel E. Nichols Jr., who gave up an Art Institute scholarship to help his family, dead at 93
But he never gave up art, even while working for the post office. His sister Nichelle Nichols, famed as Lt. Uhura on “Star Trek,” called him “one of the finest artists” she ever saw.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 