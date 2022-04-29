Person shot and critically wounded during armed robbery in Chicago Lawn; 2 others in custody
Three males approached a man, 60, about 3:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 66th Street when shots were fired, police said.
Three males approached a man, 60, about 3:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 66th Street when shots were fired, Chicago police said.
One of the males, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in the back of the head and armpit, officials said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
Officers took the two other males into custody.
