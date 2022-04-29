The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
Person shot and critically wounded during armed robbery in Chicago Lawn; 2 others in custody

Three males approached a man, 60, about 3:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 66th Street when shots were fired, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was shot and critically wounded and two others were in custody after shots were fired during a robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

Three males approached a man, 60, about 3:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 66th Street when shots were fired, Chicago police said.

One of the males, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in the back of the head and armpit, officials said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Officers took the two other males into custody.

