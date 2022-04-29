The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
9 wounded Thursday in citywide shootings

In one of the attacks, a person was shot during an armed robbery in Chicago Lawn.

Sun-Times Wire
   
At least nine people were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

One person was shot and critically wounded and two others were in custody after shots were fired during a robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

Three males approached a man, 60, about 3:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 66th Street and began taking property when shots were fired, Chicago police said, adding that one male had a gun to the man’s back.

One of the males, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in the back of the head and armpit, officials said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Earlier in the day, two people were at a stop sign in the 9700 block of South LaSalle Street about 12:20 p.m. when a white Audi pulled up next to them and someone inside opened fire, striking them both, police said.

One man, 20, was shot in the left bicep and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, officials said.

The second man, 22, was grazed in the left shoulder and refused medical attention, police said.

Minutes later, a 24-year-old man was in his black sedan in the 4700 block of North Whipple Street when four people approached and opened fire, striking him in the arm, police said.

He was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, authorities said.

At least five others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.

A person was killed and 11 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

