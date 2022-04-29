The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Judge says no to resentencing teen killer David Biro in death of couple’s unborn child

Judge Mary Brosnahan denied Biro’s latest petition Friday in his post-conviction attempts to be resentenced for the 1990 murders of Nancy and Richard Langert and the death of their unborn child.

Matthew Hendrickson By Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Judge says no to resentencing teen killer David Biro in death of couple’s unborn child
Jennifer Bishop-Jenkins, whose pregnant sister and brother-in-law were murdered in 1990 by David Biro, speaks Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse by a Cook County judge ruled against giving Biro a new sentencing hearing on his conviction for intentional homicide of an unborn child.

Jennifer Bishop-Jenkins, whose pregnant sister and brother-in-law were murdered in 1990 by David Biro, speaks Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after a Cook County judge ruled against giving Biro a new sentencing hearing on his conviction for intentional homicide of an unborn child.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

More than three decades after the cold-blooded murders of a north suburban couple, Jennifer Bishop-Jenkins said Friday she hoped it would be the last time she has to go to court to attend a hearing for the man who killed her sister.

She fears it won’t be, even as a Cook County judge ruled that David Biro — convicted of murdering Bishop-Jenkins’ sister and husband in 1990 at their Winnetka home — won’t get a new sentencing hearing on his conviction for killing the couple’s unborn child.

“I’m just hopeful that someday we’ll have legal finality, because it’s been [32] years since their murder and this decision should be the last time I should ever have to come to court ... to make sure Mr. Biro stays in prison,” Bishop-Jenkins said after the ruling at a press conference.

Her son, Max, held photos of his murdered aunt and uncle, Nancy and Richard Langert, during the press conference, along with a photo of his now deceased grandparents — Nancy’s parents — in an effort to convey the impact of the murders years later.

“The hardest part for murder victims’ family members is that you get re-traumatized every time that you have to go back and relive what happened,” added Bishop-Jenkins.

Max Jenkins, son of Jennifer Bishop-Jenkins, holds photos of his murdered aunt and uncle, Nancy and Richard Langert (right) after a hearing for the couple’s killer on Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. The photo on the left is of his grandparents.

Max Jenkins, son of Jennifer Bishop-Jenkins, holds photos of his murdered aunt and uncle, Nancy and Richard Langert (right) after a hearing for the couple’s killer on Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. The photo on the left is of his grandparents, the parents of Nancy.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Biro was a 16-year-old junior at New Trier High School in April 1990 when he broke into the Langerts’ north suburban townhome, waited for them to come home from dinner and shot them.

Richard Langert was handcuffed and executed by Biro. Nancy, who was pregnant, was shot in the chest and abdomen.

Biro was convicted by a jury the following year and given mandatory life sentences on two counts of first-degree murder. The judge also ruled that Biro’s conviction for intentional homicide of an unborn child was merged with the murder convictions.

After a state appellate ruling instructed that judge to resentence Biro separately on the intentional homicide charge in the unborn child’s death, the judge gave him a separate discretionary life sentence in 1995.

A 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said mandatory life sentences for juveniles violated the constitution later led the Illinois Supreme Court to grant new sentencing hearings for any juveniles previously given such sentences.

Biro’s defense attorney, Thomas Brandstrader, said Friday that Biro was still awaiting resentencing on the mandatory life sentences, but declined to comment further.

David Biro

David Biro

Illinois Department of Corrections

Biro — who has made multiple attempts previously to get his discretionary life sentence reconsidered — said that he should also be given a new sentencing hearing on the intentional homicide charge, arguing that the judge who sentenced him had not taken into account his age or potential for rehabilitation.

On Friday, Brosnahan said she believed Judge Sharp had properly made those considerations and sided with prosecutors to dismiss Biro’s petition.

Biro declined to attend the hearing Friday and his appearance was waived by his attorney.

Now 48, he is currently serving his sentences at the Pontiac Correctional Center, according to state records.

Next Up In Crime
Trump’s Operation Legend’s legacy: 2 years later, Chicago gun defendants getting stiff sentences
Man shot during robbery at Gold Coast apartment building
Brickyard mall shooting suspect charged with killing wife, a mental health specialist at Cook County Jail and ‘staunch advocate’
Ex-Ald. Edward Vrdolyak released from prison after 5 months
Teen shot while trying to rob man, 60, in Chicago Lawn: police
9 wounded Thursday in citywide shootings
The Latest
Maya Lou Hlava and Jack DeCesare star in Porchlight Music Theatre’s “Spring Awakening” playing at The Ruth Page Center through June 2.&nbsp;
Theater
‘Spring Awakening’ rocks on in Porchlight staging despite some singing, acting missteps
Brenda Didier’s production is mostly solid, but, amid moments of soaring sublimity, the ensemble struggles with the score’s substantial musical demands.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
People line up for COVID-19 tests in December 2021 in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Cases are back on the rise across Illinois.
Coronavirus
Mask ask? Some suburbanites advised to cover their faces as COVID-19 risk level rises in Cook, Lake, DuPage counties
Suburban Cook County’s case rate has jumped to 210 per 100,000 residents over the last week, meaning masks are advised indoors for the immunocompromised and people 50 or older.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives Emanuel “Chris” Welch speaks before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs legislation at East Aurora High School Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Columnists
Will House Speaker Welch invest in all Dem incumbents or just those doing the work?
I’ve been hearing two very different things: that Chris Welch will make sure members win their primaries and generals no matter what effort they put into their own campaigns, and Welch will not help those who don’t or won’t help themselves.
By Rich Miller
 
Luis Robert was back in the White Sox lineup after missing six games with a groin injury.
White Sox
Luis Robert returns to White Sox lineup, but not in his customary spot
Andrew Vaughn has earned the No. 2 spot, manager Tony La Russa said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Then-Attorney General William Barr (center) in Chicago at a September 2020 news conference announcing results of Operation Legend.
The Watchdogs
Trump’s Operation Legend’s legacy: 2 years later, Chicago gun defendants getting stiff sentences
In cases the Sun-Times reviewed from the 2020 federal crackdown, the average sentence of nearly four years was far higher than typically seen in Cook County’s courts.
By Frank Main
 