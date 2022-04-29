The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
Man, 69, fatally shot in Austin

The man was in a home about 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when a suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Seven people were shot, one fatally, March 7, 2022 in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

A 69-year-old man was shot to death Friday evening in Austin on the West Side.

The man was in a home about 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when a suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area four detectives are investigating.

Aerial view of trees planted in Lincoln Park neighborhood. The city announced Friday that it plans to plant 75,000 more trees over the next five years.
City Hall
City plans to plant 75,000 trees over next five years
The effort will prioritize historically overlooked areas on the South and West sides — aiming to make tree coverage more equitable across the city.
By Cadence Quaranta
 
People line up for COVID-19 tests in December 2021 in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Cases are back on the rise across Illinois.
Coronavirus
Mask ask? Some suburbanites advised to cover their faces as COVID-19 risk level rises in Cook, Lake, DuPage counties
Suburban Cook County’s case rate has jumped to 210 per 100,000 residents over the last week, meaning masks are advised indoors for the immunocompromised and people 50 or older.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Jaquan Brisker (1) had six tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and seven pass break-ups for Penn State last season.
Bears
Bears draft safety Jaquan Brisker with 48th overall pick in Round 2
The Penn State safety is known for his aggressiveness against the run. He had 64 tackles and six tackles-for-loss last season.
By Mark Potash
 
Jose Abreu entered Friday’s game against the Angels with a .206/.286/.349 hitting line.
White Sox
‘We’re in this as a team, get out of it as a team,’ Jose Abreu says of White Sox funk
Pressing isn’t the issue for White Sox, Abreu said. Playing well is another matter. ‘The numbers speak for themselves.’
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon walks on stage after being drafted by the Bears.
Bears
Bears draft Washington CB Kyler Gordon in Round 2
The Bears drafted Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with their first pick in the second round Friday, giving them another big-bodied Pac-12 player to pair with Jaylon Johnson.
By Patrick Finley
 