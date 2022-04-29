Man, 69, fatally shot in Austin

A 69-year-old man was shot to death Friday evening in Austin on the West Side.

The man was in a home about 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when a suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area four detectives are investigating.

