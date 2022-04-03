Man fatally shot in South Shore

A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning in South Shore on the Far South Side.

Carl Perry, 33, was in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue about 3:40 a.m. when he was shot once in each shoulder, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center initially in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.