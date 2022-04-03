Person shot on Dan Ryan Expressway

A person was shot Saturday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 71st Street, according to Illinois state police.

Troopers responded to an expressway shooting about 5:35 p.m. and found a person shot, state police said.

They were taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, officials said.

Northbound lanes at 76th Street were closed about 7:50 p.m. and reopened a couple of hours later, state police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call state police at 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

