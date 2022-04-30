The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

4 in custody after shots fired at CPD officers in Lawndale

There were no reported injuries to any officers, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 4 in custody after shots fired at CPD officers in Lawndale
A Chicago Police Department SUV.

Four people were in custody after shots were fired at Chicago police officers April 29, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

Four people were in custody after shots were fired at Chicago police officers Friday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

The officers were in the 1300 block of North Kedvale Avenue about 11:50 p.m. when the shots were fired, officials said.

Officers didn’t return fire and no injuries were reported, police said.

A weapon was recovered.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability were investigating.

