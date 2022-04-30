4 in custody after shots fired at CPD officers in Lawndale

Four people were in custody after shots were fired at Chicago police officers Friday night in Lawndale on the West Side.
The officers were in the 1300 block of North Kedvale Avenue about 11:50 p.m. when the shots were fired, officials said.
Officers didn’t return fire and no injuries were reported, police said.
A weapon was recovered.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability were investigating.
