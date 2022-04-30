Woman killed, another wounded when man opens fire during argument outside Near North bowling alley

A shooting outside a Near North bowling alley that killed one woman and wounded another over the weekend occurred during an argument involving an ex-boyfriend, Chicago police said Monday.

The man was in a car with a woman outside the 10pin in the 300 block of North State Street when he got out and shot the women around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to Chief of Detective Brendan Deenihan.

He did not go into details about the confrontation, only calling it “domestic.”

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the left thigh and taken to the hospital in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

