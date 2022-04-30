The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 2, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Woman killed, another wounded when man opens fire during argument outside Near North bowling alley

The man was in a car outside the 10pin in the 300 block of North State Street when he got out and shot the women around 1 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman killed, another wounded when man opens fire during argument outside Near North bowling alley
A woman was killed early Saturday outside the 10pin bowling alley in the 300 block of North State Street, police said.

A woman was killed early Saturday outside the 10pin bowling alley in the 300 block of North State Street, police said.

Google Maps

A shooting outside a Near North bowling alley that killed one woman and wounded another over the weekend occurred during an argument involving an ex-boyfriend, Chicago police said Monday.

The man was in a car with a woman outside the 10pin in the 300 block of North State Street when he got out and shot the women around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to Chief of Detective Brendan Deenihan.

He did not go into details about the confrontation, only calling it “domestic.”

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the left thigh and taken to the hospital in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Lockdown ends at Northwestern University’s Chicago campus after police arrest suspect who ran into medical building
Victims of robbery in the Loop shoot at thieves but hit two ‘unintended targets’ near Theater District
Teen fatally shot when gunfire erupts during argument inside Streeterville hotel
Wilson wants CTA to bring back conductors and its police unit to stop ‘crisis’ of mass transit crime
With trial looming, R. Kelly’s attorney challenges Chicago charges
Another deadly weekend in Chicago: 9 people killed, 26 others wounded by gunfire
The Latest
A Chicago Police Department shoulder patch.
Crime
Lockdown ends at Northwestern University’s Chicago campus after police arrest suspect who ran into medical building
A suspect ran into the campus after Chicago police officers tried to pull over a vehicle near DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Chicago Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Monday, the university said in an alert.
By David Struett
 
A shopper walks out of Whole Foods Market in Englewood on Friday, the same day the company announced the store would be closing.
La Voz Chicago
Tienda de Whole Foods en Englewood cerrará en unos meses
La tienda cerrará a pesar de tener sólo 6 años operando.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels and Fran Spielman
 
Chicago police are shown in January, investigating a shooting involving an officer in the 200 block of East Lower Wacker Drive, near the site where street racers created a ring of fire around spectators early Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Police must crack down on Lower Wacker drag racing, City Council member warns: ‘Somebody is going to get killed’
Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) issued the warning after dozens of spectators used gasoline to create a ring of fire, then jumped away moments before a driver did donut stunts around the flames.
By Fran Spielman
 
A man was fatally struck by a truck Apr. 28, 2022 in Austin.
La Voz Chicago
Hombre en ‘scooter’ es atropellado fatalmente por un camión
Un hombre de 35 años estaba conduciendo un scooter y entró en la intersección de la avenida Cicero y la Calle Erie, donde fue atropellado por un camión que viajaba hacia el sur.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
One person was injured in a shooting Feb. 27, 2022, on I-94.
La Voz Chicago
2 muertos después de una persecución policial por un robo de vehículo
La Oficina del Médico Forense del Condado de Cook los identificó como Curtis Hicks, de 21 años, y Amos Gibson, de 27.
By Mohammad Samra and Jermaine Nolen
 