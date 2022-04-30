The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
2 people killed, 7 others wounded in shootings Friday in Chicago

In one of the fatal attacks, a man was found fatally shot Friday night in Douglas on the South Side.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Police work the scene where a man was shot April 29, 2022 on the South Side.

Police work the scene where a man was shot in a Jewel Osco parking lot April 29, 2022 on the South Side.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two people were killed and at least seven others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

A 69-year-old man was shot to death in Austin on the West Side.

The man was in a home about 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when a suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Hours later, another man was found fatally shot in Douglas on the South Side.

About 10:15 p.m., officers were responding to a Shot Spotter call in the 3400 block of South Indiana Avenue when they found a man with the multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

The man, 40, was shot in the chest, side and the hand, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was shot in his hand while struggling with robbers inside a Gold Coast apartment building late Friday morning, according to police.

The man told police he answered a knock on his door around 11:40 a.m. on the 15th floor at 14 E. Elm St. and saw three people who demanded his belongings, police said.

The man, 34, was pepper sprayed and then began struggling with someone who took out a handgun, police said. During the struggle, the gun discharged and struck the man in his hand.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police and fire department officials said.

A man, 41, was in his car in a Jewel Osco parking lot in the 8800 block of South Yale Avenue about 8:40 p.m. when a grey sedan pulled up next to him and someone inside opened fire, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm and a graze wound to the head, officials said.

He was listed in good condition, police said.

At least six others were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

At least nine people were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

