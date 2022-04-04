The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 4, 2022
Man charged in fatal shooting of 61-year-old man in South Shore

Jeremiah Bush, 18, was arrested about an hour after the shooting.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was accused of participating in the fatal shooting of a 61-year-old man in South Shore.

Jeremiah Bush, 18, was allegedly one of at least two gunmen who participated in the fatal shooting of Kenneth Mickey, Chicago police said.

Bush was arrested in the 7800 block of South Rhodes Avenue about an hour after the shooting, officials said.

He faces charges of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

Bush was scheduled for bond court Monday.

The gunmen came up to Mickey on a sidewalk in the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue and opened fire around 12:30 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Struck in his chest, Mickey was taken to South Shore Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

