Thieves hit two stores in downtown Chicago within minutes early Tuesday
The burglaries occurred in the 100 block of North State Street and the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue.
Around 5:15 a.m., two people broke a window on the west side of a store in the 100 block of North State Street and grabbed sunglasses, according to Chicago police.
They dropped the glasses when confronted by the store’s security and jumped into a white van and sped off, police said.
Around 5:50 a.m., a group of people broke the front window of a business in the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue and stole merchandise before fleeing, police said.
No one was in custody in either burglary, police said.
