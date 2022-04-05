Thieves hit two stores in downtown Chicago within minutes early Tuesday.

Around 5:15 a.m., two people broke a window on the west side of a store in the 100 block of North State Street and grabbed sunglasses, according to Chicago police.

They dropped the glasses when confronted by the store’s security and jumped into a white van and sped off, police said.

Around 5:50 a.m., a group of people broke the front window of a business in the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue and stole merchandise before fleeing, police said.

No one was in custody in either burglary, police said.

