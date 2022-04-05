CTA train operator pushed onto tracks after he is asked to help find a phone

A CTA train operator was pushed onto the train tracks in Edgewater Monday night after a rider asked for help finding a phone.

The operator was about to resume his southbound route on the Red Line in the 1100 block of West Grandville Avenue around 8:35 p.m. when he heard someone asking for help getting a cellphone that fell onto the tracks, Chicago police said.

The operator left the train and, as he turned to look at the tracks, he was pushed from behind and fell, police said.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

