The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Police release video of three people beating and robbing director of Chicago Film Office

Kwame Amoaku, 51, was attacked last Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of West 22nd Place after he approached the three going through his car, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Police release video of three people beating and robbing director of Chicago Film Office
04_APRIL_2022__Community_Alert__Seeking_to_Identify__armed_Robbery__010th_district.jpg

Three suspects in beating of director of Chicago Film Office leaving the North Riverside Park Mall.

Chicago Police

Chicago police have released video of three people beating and robbing the director of the Chicago Film Office, then using his credit card to buy clothes at a mall.

Kwame Amoaku, 51, was attacked last Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of West 22nd Place after he approached the three going through his car, police said.

Surveillance video shows the three beating Amoaku and then fleeing in a gray Dodge Caravan, only to return and attack him again, police said.

Police also released video of the three later entering a clothing store in the North Riverside Park Mall and walking out with packages.

Amoaku declined to comment when reached by phone, referring calls to the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, which also declined to comment.

He was hospitalized in “serious but stable” condition with injuries to his head and arm, police said.

Amoaku was named director of the film office in 2019, leading the city’s efforts to attract films, series, commercials and documentaries. He worked as an executive producer and director for the NBC series “Chicago Fire,” and also worked on Netflix ‘s 2019 Chicago hip-hop feature, “Beats.”

Anyone with information can call Area Four Detectives at (312) 746-8251.Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

Next Up In Crime
CTA train operator pushed onto tracks after he is asked to help find a phone
Thieves hit two stores in downtown Chicago within minutes early Tuesday
3 people shot Monday in Chicago
Lightfoot: Parents, not just police, need to hold kids responsible for roaming streets after curfew
City to help pay for home security cameras, which CPD hopes to add to its network
Barricaded man shot and killed by Chicago police after 2 people wounded, officers fired upon near Ford City Mall
The Latest
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington.
Business
Elon Musk gets a seat on join Twitter’s board
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said in a tweet that the company had been talking to Musk in recent weeks and “it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.”
By Michelle Chapman | AP
 
A lollipop “garden” complements a candy cityscape at the new IT’SUGAR store on Michigan Avenue.
Taste
Michigan Avenue welcomes ‘candy land’ to its ranks as IT’SUGAR emporium set to open
The massive 11,400-square-foot sweets emporium is set to open April 7, just in time for filling Easter baskets.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald’s restaurant.
Business
McDonald’s workers reach $1.5M settlement over harassment
A former McDonald’s worker alleged a general manager ignored her male co-worker’s repeated harassment of her and other female workers.
By Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
 
CTA_Train_2_DAY_SCENE.jpg
Crime
CTA train operator pushed onto tracks after he is asked to help find a phone
The operator left his southbound train in Edgewater and was pushed as he searched for the phone on the tracks Monday night, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Thieves hit two stores in downtown Chicago within minutes early Tuesday
The burglaries occurred in the 100 block of North State Street and the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 