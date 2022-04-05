Police release video of three people beating and robbing director of Chicago Film Office

Chicago police have released video of three people beating and robbing the director of the Chicago Film Office, then using his credit card to buy clothes at a mall.

Kwame Amoaku, 51, was attacked last Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of West 22nd Place after he approached the three going through his car, police said.

Surveillance video shows the three beating Amoaku and then fleeing in a gray Dodge Caravan, only to return and attack him again, police said.

Police also released video of the three later entering a clothing store in the North Riverside Park Mall and walking out with packages.

Amoaku declined to comment when reached by phone, referring calls to the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, which also declined to comment.

He was hospitalized in “serious but stable” condition with injuries to his head and arm, police said.

Amoaku was named director of the film office in 2019, leading the city’s efforts to attract films, series, commercials and documentaries. He worked as an executive producer and director for the NBC series “Chicago Fire,” and also worked on Netflix ‘s 2019 Chicago hip-hop feature, “Beats.”

Anyone with information can call Area Four Detectives at (312) 746-8251.Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

