Cops release photos of suspect and car wanted in University Village murder

Chicago police have released photos of a vehicle and person wanted in the fatal shooting of a man in University Village last fall.

The vehicle and the person are wanted in the murder of Darius Teague on Oct. 17 in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, Chicago police said.

The vehicle, similar to a black GMC 2000-2006 Yukon, came directly from the Chicago Housing Authority ABLA Homes and returned there after the shooting, police said.

Officers found Teague, 29, lying between two cars with gunshot wounds to his face a body.

He died the next day at Stroger Hospital, authorities said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Threedetectives at(312) 747-8730.

