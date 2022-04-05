Man, 20, faces murder charge after victim dies days after Austin shooting

A 20-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in a shooting last month in Austin, Cook County prosecutors announced Tuesday — days after the victim died of a gunshot wound to his head.

Keyon Hayes was denied bail March 29 when he appeared before Judge Maryam Ahmad on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted murder in the shooting of 33-year-old Michael Corbitt days earlier, according to court records.

Corbitt died from his injuries on March 31, the Cook County medical examiner’s office reported.

Keyon Hayes Chicago police

On March 26, Hayes repeatedly texted his ex-girlfriend threatening messages about their recent breakup that she ignored, including warning her “Don’t say nun when you die,” prosecutors said.

Later that day, Hayes texted “on my way!” to the woman before showing up in the block where she was sitting in a car with Corbitt, prosecutors said.

Hayes was wearing a ski mask, but pulled the mask up so that she could see his face as he got closer to her car, prosecutors said. The woman and Corbitt sped away as Hayes allegedly fired multiple times, striking the car’s hatch and tail lights.

Hours later, Hayes showed up at a home in the 1100 block fo North Massasaoit Avenue where his ex-girlfriend, Corbitt and another man were hanging out, prosecutors said.

Hayes and his former girlfriend got into a “heated argument” about their relationship and Hayes was told to leave, prosecutors said.

Hayes did but then returned a short time later while Corbitt was sitting on the home’s front porch, prosecutors said.

Corbitt was trying to get back inside the home when Hayes fired at least five shots, striking Corbit in the back of the head and leg as he entered the doorway, prosecutors said.

Hayes’ ex-girlfriend and the other man at the house that night gave police a description of Hayes, who was located by officers later that night, prosecutors said.

Hayes ran from the officers, who reported hearing a “metal clank” as they chased him, leading them to recover a 9-mm handgun that matched with shell casing found outside the shooting on Massasoit Avenue, prosecutors said.

In custody, Hayes’ hands tested positive for gunshot residue and he admitted to shooting at the house, but denied intending to hit anyone, prosecutors said.

At the time of the shooting, Hayes was on bond in two pending cases, prosecutors said.

Hayes was charged last May with selling less than a gram of crack cocaine to an undercover officer and in November was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a firearm when he was found with a handgun during a search by police after they spotted him rolling a blunt, according to police reports. Hayes has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Hayes is a senior at an alternative city high school, his defense attorney said.

Judge Mary Marubio ordered Hayes held without bail on the latest charge and set his next court date for April 15 on the murder charge.

