The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man, 20, faces murder charge after victim dies days after Austin shooting

Keyon Hayes was denied bail Tuesday in the murder of Michael Corbitt.

Matthew Hendrickson By Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Man, 20, faces murder charge after victim dies days after Austin shooting
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Sun-Times file

A 20-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in a shooting last month in Austin, Cook County prosecutors announced Tuesday — days after the victim died of a gunshot wound to his head.

Keyon Hayes was denied bail March 29 when he appeared before Judge Maryam Ahmad on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted murder in the shooting of 33-year-old Michael Corbitt days earlier, according to court records.

Corbitt died from his injuries on March 31, the Cook County medical examiner’s office reported.

Keyon Hayes arrest photo

Keyon Hayes

Chicago police

On March 26, Hayes repeatedly texted his ex-girlfriend threatening messages about their recent breakup that she ignored, including warning her “Don’t say nun when you die,” prosecutors said.

Later that day, Hayes texted “on my way!” to the woman before showing up in the block where she was sitting in a car with Corbitt, prosecutors said.

Hayes was wearing a ski mask, but pulled the mask up so that she could see his face as he got closer to her car, prosecutors said. The woman and Corbitt sped away as Hayes allegedly fired multiple times, striking the car’s hatch and tail lights.

Hours later, Hayes showed up at a home in the 1100 block fo North Massasaoit Avenue where his ex-girlfriend, Corbitt and another man were hanging out, prosecutors said.

Hayes and his former girlfriend got into a “heated argument” about their relationship and Hayes was told to leave, prosecutors said.

Hayes did but then returned a short time later while Corbitt was sitting on the home’s front porch, prosecutors said.

Corbitt was trying to get back inside the home when Hayes fired at least five shots, striking Corbit in the back of the head and leg as he entered the doorway, prosecutors said.

Hayes’ ex-girlfriend and the other man at the house that night gave police a description of Hayes, who was located by officers later that night, prosecutors said.

Hayes ran from the officers, who reported hearing a “metal clank” as they chased him, leading them to recover a 9-mm handgun that matched with shell casing found outside the shooting on Massasoit Avenue, prosecutors said.

In custody, Hayes’ hands tested positive for gunshot residue and he admitted to shooting at the house, but denied intending to hit anyone, prosecutors said.

At the time of the shooting, Hayes was on bond in two pending cases, prosecutors said.

Hayes was charged last May with selling less than a gram of crack cocaine to an undercover officer and in November was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a firearm when he was found with a handgun during a search by police after they spotted him rolling a blunt, according to police reports. Hayes has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Hayes is a senior at an alternative city high school, his defense attorney said.

Judge Mary Marubio ordered Hayes held without bail on the latest charge and set his next court date for April 15 on the murder charge.

Next Up In Crime
81-year-old woman among 3 found shot to death inside Morgan Park home
Man killed, woman wounded in South Chicago shooting
$25K reward offered in armed robbery of USPS letter carrier on South Side
Cops release photos of suspect and car wanted in University Village murder
Man facing child pornography charges suspected of recording more than 100 minors at YMCAs in Chicago and Niles
Chicago police release photos of car in hit-and-run that seriously injured teen in North Austin
The Latest
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill granting vaccinated teachers and other school employees paid time off for COVID-19 related issues at the Illinois State Capitol on Tuesday.
Coronavirus
Paid COVID-19 time off now given to vaccinated teachers, who have ‘done their part to keep their classrooms safe’
Gov. J.B. Pritzker vetoed a similar version of the bill after a January standoff between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools. But the revised version adds the vaccinated provision as another way to incentivize teachers and school employees to get immunized.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Michael Kopech delivers a pitch Tuesday in Peoria, Arizona.
White Sox
White Sox wrap up Cactus League with win over the Padres
Michael Kopech struggled in his tuneup for his start Sunday in Detroit.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A 17-year-old boy was shot March 27, 2022 in Lawndale.
Crime
81-year-old woman among 3 found shot to death inside Morgan Park home
Two women and a man were found fatally shot inside a home in the 11300 block of South Green Street about 5 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, pictured at a news conference last November.
Coronavirus
Chicago COVID-19 cases on the rise, but Arwady says city should ‘be able to evade a very large surge’
Cases have been on an incline since March 21, but it’s still “nothing alarming at this point,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said of the mini-spike that’s being driven by the BA.2 subvariant.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Chef Damarr Brown, of Hyde Park’s Virtue, 1462 E 53rd St., is one of the 14 designers chosen for Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab’s inaugural cohort. The three-year program supports designers of color from the creative industries.
Entertainment and Culture
Theaster Gates, Prada create incubator to support designers of color
Seven local residents are among 14 chosen for the first Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab. The program is a collaboration between Theaster Gates’ Rebuild Foundation and the Prada Group.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 