Man killed, woman wounded in South Chicago shooting
A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood, Chicago police said.
They were in a vehicle stopped at an intersection in the 3200 block of East 87th Street when another car pulled up and someone inside opened fire at 2:40 p.m., police said.
The man, 37, was struck in his head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The woman, 40, was struck in her shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
Police announced no arrests.
