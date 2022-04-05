81-year-old woman among 3 found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

An 81-year-old woman was among three people found shot to death Tuesday evening inside a home in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

A second woman, 65, and a 61-year-old man were also found fatally shot inside the home in the 11300 block of South Green Street about 5 p.m., Chicago police said.

The older woman was shot in the right side of her head, police said.

The younger woman and man were shot in the right torso, officials said.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.