Two men killed in separate shootings within minutes in Back of the Yards, Far South Side

Two men were killed within minutes of each other in separate shootings on the South Side. Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Around 8:55 a.m., a man was shot and killed near the Concordia Place Apartments on the Far South Side, police said.

Officers were called to a person down and found the man, 18, with several gunshot wounds in the 200 block of East 130th Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 20 minutes later, another man was shot and killed in a parked car the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The man, about 30, was in the 4800 block of South Loomis Street when a red SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The man was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV fled south.

Police reported no arrests in either shooting.

