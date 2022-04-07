Man stabbed and robbed at Green Line station — second CTA attack in the Loop in two days

A man was stabbed during a robbery at a Green Line station Wednesday night, the second CTA attack in the Loop in two days.

The man, 26, on the platform at 12 E. Cermak Rd. when three robbers approached him around 10 p.m., Chicago police said. He tried to run away but was stabbed in the arm.

After the robbers took his belongings, the man went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition.

On Tuesday night, a man was punched by a group of people on a CTA Red Line train platform in the Loop.

The man, 43, was attacked in the 100 block of North State Street around 11:10 p.m., police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with bruising and swelling, police said, and was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody in either attack.

