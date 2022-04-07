The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Chicago Heights man set to be sentenced for threatening Biden’s inauguration

Louis Capriotti’s threats were not connected to the U.S. Capitol breach. He did not participate in it or travel to Washington, D.C. Still, federal prosecutors say, “the timing of Capriotti’s voice messages should not be ignored” and only made his crime worse.

Jon Seidel By Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Chicago Heights man set to be sentenced for threatening Biden’s inauguration
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Louis Capriotti, of Chicago Heights, admitted threatening to disrupt President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Saul Loeb/AP file

A Chicago Heights man with a history of violence and several criminal convictions is set to be sentenced Thursday for leveling a threat against President Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration in the fragile weeks leading up to the country’s most recent transfer of power.

Louis Capriotti, 47, left a voicemail for a member of Congress on Dec. 29, 2020, in which he said “we will surround the motherf---ing White House and we will kill any motherf---ing Democrat that steps on the motherf---ing lawn.”

One week later, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the Electoral College vote, igniting what’s been described as likely the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history. Hundreds now face criminal charges, including at least 27 Illinoisans. Capriotti was arrested on Jan. 12, 2021, six days after the Capitol breach.

Capriotti’s threats were not connected to the breach. He did not participate in it or travel to Washington, D.C. Still, federal prosecutors say, “the timing of Capriotti’s voice messages should not be ignored” and only made his crime worse.

Related

Meanwhile, Capriotti’s attorney has pointed to the “very light sentences” given to many people convicted for their participation in the Capitol breach. Defense attorney Jack Corfman also argued in a recent court memo that “our current political rhetoric has led to widespread use of harsher, more inflammatory language.”

Capriotti crossed the line, Corfman wrote. But he “did not do so in a vacuum, divorced from the political and news contexts around him.” Rather, “he did so with the news on his television.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Durkin sought a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for Capriotti, who pleaded guilty last October.

In a letter to the judge ahead of his sentencing, Capriotti wrote, “I have learned my lesson. I do not want to spend any more of my life in jail. I understand that these calls crossed a line and I will not make any more to any politicians ever again.”

Louis Capriotti, 47, of Chicago Heights

Louis Capriotti

Cook County sheriff

Capriotti has spent the past 15 months in downtown Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. A magistrate judge ordered Capriotti held in federal custody Jan. 21, 2021 —the day after Biden’s inauguration — after a prosecutor played part of Capriotti’s voicemail rant in court.

The voicemail had been left for a member of Congress from New Jersey.

Capriotti could be heard in the recording saying that, if “motherf---ing p---y a-- Republicans and these Democrat f---ing terrorists think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that f---ing White House on Jan. 20th, they’re sadly f---ing mistaken.”

Capriotti also said, “Democrats are f---ing terrorists. They’re baby killers, gun grabbers, God-hating, cop-hating, open borders, fake climate change c---sucking cheaters.”

He also lied about being a “nine-year Marine, active duty.”

It wasn’t the first time Capriotti had made threatening calls to members of Congress, prosecutors say. FBI agents interviewed him in Orland Park on Feb. 7, 2020, about earlier calls he allegedly made. Capriotti acknowledged then that his voicemails could be perceived as threatening and dangerous, prosecutors said.

Durkin wrote in his own court memo that Capriotti has about 25 previous convictions on his record. Though many are for traffic offenses, they also include convictions for domestic battery and assault, according to the prosecutor. That record meant that “Capriotti is capable of following through on his anger and threats,” Durkin wrote.

But Corfman argued that Capriotti “had no intent, and no plan or ability” to follow through on his threats. No weapons were found in his home.

“The reality is that Mr. Capriotti has no affiliation with any groups or other individuals, and the genesis of his actions are much simpler: when he would hear things he didn’t like on the news, he would become upset and lash out,” Corfman wrote.

Next Up In Crime
Two brothers in Lyons face charges after mother, sister found buried in backyard
Murder charge filed in North Park shooting
3 people killed, 4 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday
Man shot by Joliet police after running from traffic stop and refusing to drop gun, authorities say
Man stabbed and robbed at Green Line station in South Loop — second downtown CTA attack in two days
Woman critically injured after struck by falling debris from building in Wicker Park
The Latest
985706672_77156558.JPG
White Sox
White Sox add Yoan Moncada, Ryan Burr to IL before Opening Day
Moncada goes down with oblique strain; Burger to start at third base
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A detail shot of the ankle bracelet associated with an electronic monitoring device.
Other Views
Keep ‘essential movement’ for accused suspects on electronic monitoring
Most accused people in Cook County return to our neighborhoods at the end of their cases. Allowing people to attend to their basic human needs while accused of an offense should not be a radical idea
By Sharone R. Mitchell Jr.
 
Lucas Giolito will start Opening Day for the White Sox.
White Sox
White Sox release Opening Day roster
The team opens Friday against the Tigers in Detroit.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Pitcher Alec Mills will start the season on the Cubs’ injured list.
Cubs
Cubs place three on injured list
The Opening Day roster features 14 pitchers and 14 position players.
By Maddie Lee
 
President Joe Biden looks to former President Barack Obama after signing an executive order during and event about the Affordable Care Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 5, 2022.
Nation/World
Speaker Nancy Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said Thursday in a tweet.
By Associated Press
 