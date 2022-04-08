4-year-old boy shot in Gresham

A 4-year-old boy was in good condition after he was shot Thursday night in Gresham on the South Side.

The boy suffered a wound to the head area in the 8200 block of South Green Street just after 10 p.m., Chicago police said.

Family members brought the boy to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, police said. He was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital and listed in good condition.

Neighbors said police were investigating if the shooting may have been accidental, according to community activist Andrew Holmes. Police did not release any other information.

At least 21 other children younger than 16 years old have been shot in Chicago this year, according to Sun-Times data. Last year, 23 children were shot in the same period.

Last month, a 1-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet while riding in a vehiclein Cragin on the Northwest Side. In February, a 3-year-old boy was shot in his head when a gunman opened fire at the boy’s mother on the West Side.