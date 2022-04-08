The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 8, 2022
Boy, 17, shot in Lawndale

The teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue about 1:05 a.m. when he was struck in the left hand by gunfire, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Police_Tape_1__24_.jpg

A 17-year-old was shot April 8, 2022 on the West Side.

A 17-year-old boy was shot Friday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

The teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue about 1:05 a.m. when he was struck in the left hand by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

