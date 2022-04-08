Boy, 17, shot in Lawndale

A 17-year-old boy was shot Friday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.
The teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue about 1:05 a.m. when he was struck in the left hand by gunfire, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
