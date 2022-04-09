The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man charged with first-degree murder in Chicago Lawn shooting

Dywon Sheppard, 37, was fatally shot and another man was wounded Dec. 9 in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged with first-degree murder in Chicago Lawn shooting
An 18-year-old man allegedly stabbed a man to death Feb. 25, 2022.

A man was charged with fatally shooting a man and wounding another last December in Chicago Lawn.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding another last December in Chicago Lawn.

Jermaine Watson, 25, was arrested Thursday in the 6800 block of South Wolcott Avenue and was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, Chicago police said.

He was scheduled for bond court Saturday.

Watson allegedly opened fire and struck two men Dec. 9, 2021 in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, police said.

Dywon Sheppard, 37, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The second man, 36, was shot in the hip and foot, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, according to police.

Next Up In Crime
11-year-old girl wounded in accidental shooting inside Morgan Park apartment
Man found shot to death in McKinley Park
Police release video of man wanted for fatal shooting outside Englewood convenience store
Gov. Pritzker taps two lawyers for Prisoner Review Board — one a former aide to past nemesis Bruce Rauner
2 shot, 1 fatally, during fight in Woodlawn
Man stabbed in Loop train station, attackers in custody
The Latest
Police direct traffic near the Amoco gas station at 7201 N. Clark St. in the Rogers Park neighborhood, as drivers line up for free gas courtesy of businessman and mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson on March 24, 2022.
Letters to the Editor
Drivers need to plan ahead for another energy crisis
Chicago drivers need to be responsible for what type of vehicle they choose to drive, learn how to budget travel expenses or use public transportation.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Two people were shot, one fatally, Apr. 8, 2022, in Woodlawn.
Crime
11-year-old girl wounded in accidental shooting inside Morgan Park apartment
She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in fair condition, police said.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Police_Tape_1__24_.jpg
Crime
Man found shot to death in McKinley Park
The man, 27, was found on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 35th Street about 10:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, April 9, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Chicago police released video of a fatal shooting Mar. 7, 2022, in Englewood.
News
Police release video of man wanted for fatal shooting outside Englewood convenience store
The video shows the gunman entering a store in the 6600 block of South Morgan Avenue on Mar. 7, leaving, then returning minutes later and opening fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 