2 people killed, 11-year-old girl, teen among 6 others wounded in shootings Friday in Chicago
The girl was accidentally shot in an apartment in Morgan Park.
Two people were killed and an 11-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were among six others wounded in shootings Friday in Chicago.
- Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight in Woodlawn on the South Side. Just before 8 p.m., someone opened fire during a fight in the 1500 block of East 61st Street, Chicago police said. A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 31-year-old was struck in the hand and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.
- A couple of hours later, another man, 27, was found on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 35th Street about 10:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
- About 30 minutes later, an 11-year-old girl was inside an apartment in the 900 block of West 115th Street when she was accidentally shot in the neck, police said. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in fair condition, police said.
- A 17-year-old boy was shot in Lawndale on the West Side. The teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue about 1:05 a.m. when he was struck in the left hand by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
