Saturday, April 9, 2022
Boy, 16, shot in Archer Heights drive-by

The teen boy was walking about 7:25 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 49th Street when a car drove up and someone from inside fired shots at him.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Adobe Stock Photo

A 16-year-old boy was hurt in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

The teen boy was walking about 7:25 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 49th Street when a car drove up and someone from inside fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the leg and buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

