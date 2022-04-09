Boy, 16, shot in Archer Heights drive-by

A 16-year-old boy was hurt in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.
The teen boy was walking about 7:25 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 49th Street when a car drove up and someone from inside fired shots at him, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the leg and buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Tiger Woods shot a third-round 78 and is 16 shots behind
Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat have been united with former Erie linemate Taylor Raddysh, and Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane have been united alongside Philipp Kurashev.
The teams formed a giant huddle between home plate and first base after Keegan Thompson hit Milwaukee’s Andrew McCutchen in the top of the eighth.
The regular season will come to an end on Sunday in Minnesota, but don’t expect much resistance from the home team. That means the Bulls will have to figure out how to change their lack of confidence on their own as they start the playoff push next weekend.
In a temporary restraining order, Judge Raylene Grischow ruled CPS can’t take any action against the teacher’s employment for not complying with the district’s vaccination or testing requirement.