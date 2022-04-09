The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 9, 2022
CPD sergeant, 5-year-old girl among 4 injured in Near North Side hit-and-run

The sergeant pulled over a red Hyundai during a traffic stop near State Street and Grand Avenue and asked the driver to exit the car.

A Chicago police sergeant and a 5-year-old girl were among four people injured by a driver fleeing a traffic stop Saturday evening on a Near North Side.

About 8 p.m., the girl and others were crossing Grand Avenue at State Street when the driver of a red Hyundai swerved into them after taking off from the traffic stop, police said.

The girl was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in fair condition, according to fire officials. A 38-year-old woman and another woman whose age wasn’t immediately known were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The sergeant was struck when the driver put the Hyundai in gear and drove away after being asked to step out of his car, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The driver was still be sought by police.

