Woman fatally shot after argument in Rosemoor

A man shot and killed a woman he was arguing with Saturday night in Rosemoor on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

Jazmine Jones, 28, was shot in her chest around 10:45 p.m. in the 500 block of East 106th Street, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

The man who shot her entered a blue sedan and left, police said. No one was in custody.

The woman is the fifth person this year killed in the Roseland community area, which covers Rosemoor, according to Sun-Times data. Six were killed in the community last year in the same period.

