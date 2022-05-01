The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 1, 2022
Woman fatally shot after argument in Rosemoor

The woman, 28, was arguing with a male in the 500 block of East 106th Street about 10:45 p.m. when she was shot in the left side of the chest, police said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was fatally shot Saturday night in Rosemoor on the Far South Side.

The woman, 28, was arguing with a male in the 500 block of East 106th Street about 10:45 p.m. when she was shot in the left side of the chest, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

After the shooting, the male entered a blue sedan and left the scene, officials said.

No one was in custody.

The woman is the fifth person this year killed in the Roseland community area, which covers Rosemoor, according to Sun-Times data. Six were killed in the community last year in the same period.

